Deputies investigating Shortsville apartment fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and two fire departments were called to a fire at an apartment fire late Saturday evening in Shortsville on West Main Street.

Deputies evacuated six occupants from the building. Deputies say the upstairs apartment was deemed inhabitable.

The fire is believed to have been an accident however the investigation remains ongoing.

The American Red Cross assisted the upstairs tenants with housing. The Manchester Fire Department and the Shortsville Fire Department responded to the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss