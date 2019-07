HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) 11:13 p.m. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and The Henrietta Fire District responded a kitchen fire at Jeremiah’s Tavern in Henrietta on Saturday shortly after 11 p.m.

Deputies said everyone at Jeremiah’s Tavern was evacuated prior to the arrival of first responders.

According to deputies no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation