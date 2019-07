SEYMOUR, T.N. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of people being bitten by a zebra in the Seymour area.

Deputies say they’ve received three reports of zebra bites over the past two weeks. They say at least two of the victims had to be sent to the hospital and those cases will be reported to the county health department.

The sheriff’s office said they are unaware of any state laws regarding privately owned exotic animals.

The investigation remains ongoing.