Deputies injured after robbery, fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were treated and released from the hospital after responding to a robbery Tuesday evening.

Two suspects are in custody.

28-year-old Matthew Wheaton is charged with petit larceny and obstructing governmental administration.

30-year-old James Graham is charged with robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and a number of traffic tickets.

Deputies responded to the CVS on Fairport Road in Perinton just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. A few minutes later, a deputy on patrol spotted the suspects car on Route 250 in Penfield and stopped it in the Target parking lot.

Deputies say one of the suspects was arrested after a scuffle there. The other suspect sped away in the car but ran out of gas on East Church Street in Fairport. He too was taken into custody after a resisting arrest.