GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A single vehicle crash resulted in one death on August 14.

John R. Chasey, 34, of Dansville was travelling southbound on Geneseo-Mount Morris Road when he veered off the road.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s office stated that he struck a ditch, went airborne, crashed into a fence and struck a tree before coming to rest.

Chasey was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.