Deputies ID man killed in deadly Henrietta drunk driving crash

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) - One person was killed and three others were hurt after deputies say a drunk driver slammed through a concrete barrier at the Walmart in Henrietta.

In a news release Friday afternoon, deputies say the crash killed 22-year-old Anthony Mykins. The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Jordin Campbell, is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated.

Deputies say Campbell was behind the wheel when his car went off Clay Road and through a barrier that separates the Walmart parking lot from Route 390. Two people were thrown from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

Paramedics declared Mykins dead at the scene. A woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. A third passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Strong for treatment.

Campbell also suffered serious injuries in the crash, deputies say. He is being treated at Strong in guarded condition.

We're told Campbell has a previous arrest in Geneseo for drunk driving. He has not yet been arraigned on charges.