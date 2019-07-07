Deputies called to trailer rollover in Rush

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a construction trailer that had rolled over onto its side on Sunday on Route 390 South near the Rush exit.

Deputies said a pickup truck lost control of the construction trailer that it was towing and collided with the guard rail causing the trailer to roll over.

According to deputies the driver o the pickup truck was the only occupant and he was uninjured.

Deputies do not believe drugs nor alcohol played a role in the accident.

One lane of traffic has remained open. The trailer is in the process of being removed and both lanes of traffic should be open soon.