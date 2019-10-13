Deputies arrest Lyons couple, found marijuana in child’s closet

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) – A Lyons couple was arrested on Sunday after marijuana was found hanging in their child’s bedroom closet at around 1 a.m.

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a domestic incident and arrested 29-year-old Robert Debout and 30-year-old Jessica Vanopdurp for endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies said that both may face additional charges pending laboratory results.

The couple was released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Justice on November 26.