Depew man dies one month after accident in Wyoming County

MIDDLEBURY, N.Y. (WROC) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle accident that took place on July 24 in the town of Middlebury.

Deputies said 63-year-old Raymond Esner, of Lancaster, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on State Route 19 and was heading southbound when his right-side tire left the paved portion of the road which deterred his vehicle further towards a ditch.

According to deputies, Esner drove the vehicle into a drainage ditch and ended up striking a field access driveway/ culvert. The truck made its way over the driveway and back onto the road.

Deputies identified Esner’s front-seat passenger as 73-year-old Peter Haas, of Depew, and said Haas was bleeding from his head. Deputies said Esner drove Haas to the emergency department of the Wyoming County Community Hospital which was just a few miles from where the accident took place.

After arriving to the emergency department, Esner called 911 and reported the accident to the WCSO.

Deputies said Haas was transferred to the Erie County Medical Center for further medical assistance.

On August 26, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Haas succumbed to the injuries sustained from the accident.

The investigation is continuing.