Department of Transportation urges airlines to be honest and repay passengers

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Department of Transportation urges airlines to be honest and repay passengers

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — There’s been a 96 percent drop in air travel since the pandemic started leaving millions of passengers wondering what options they have. Now, the U.S. Department of Transportation is warning airlines to follow the law when it comes to getting people their money back.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao says it hasn’t been easy for flyers as the coronavirus has disrupted their travel plans.

“What we’ve been finding is that the airlines have been conducting their refund policies differently, and so it was confusing to the passenger,” Chao said.

Chao says the Department of Transportation received more than 25,000 complaints from air travelers in March and April, so this week her department issued a second enforcement notice to airlines.

“Our rules require that if an airline cancels a flight, the passenger is entitled to a prompt refund,” she said.

But that rule does not apply when passengers change their own plans, however, Chao is urging airlines to be more understanding and be as flexible as possible.

But Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal says airlines have been anything but flexible.

“They are, forgive me, screwing the very tax payers who provided a bailout to them,” Blumenthal said.

He says if passengers decide it’s not safe to fly, they still ought to get full refunds and not just a voucher.

“Passengers should not be penalized for doing the right thing,” he said.

Chao says by law, air carriers must be truthful with all passengers.

“If they’re not, they will face the enforcement action of the U.S. Department of Transportation,” Chao said.

But despite the federal guidance, each airline still has its own refund or voucher policy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss