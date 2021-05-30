Dentzel Carousel 2021 season kicks off

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The iconic Dentzel Carousel at Ontario Beach Park opened on Saturday afternoon. This was the first time in two years that the ride has been able to operate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate Monroe County is offering free rides through Monday.

“We want to encourage and invite families to come out and participate. and just once again being able to do something that is iconic that I know a lot of people who grew up in Rochester grew up coming down to the beach, riding the carrousel, getting Abbott’s and Bill Gray’s,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “It’s just quintessential Rochester.”