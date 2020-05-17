Dental offices impacted by COVID-19

1  of  76
Closings
News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Our region is in phase one of reopening but most dental facilities are still closed. Because of how close dental workers and their patients are, there’s understandably some concern about what the best way to reopen a dental practice is.

“The concern is just to keep everybody safe,” Bean said. “It’s just concern that we want to keep our level of protocol at its highest. We want to keep safety first with our patients and our coworkers.”

Bean said the best protection for dental workers is enhanced gear, including face shields; and tech in place to help get fluids out of the mouth and limit the chance of exposure.


“It will help suction up about 90 percent of those aerosols,” Bean said.
Some practices, like Celestial Dental in Rochester, are open for emergencies only. Doctor Antonio Calascibetta said he’s using a machine that purifies the air in the workspace.

“Any aerosols that are transferred during certain dental procedures are eventually eradicated because of our filtration system within minutes, as opposed to the hours they would be lingering if we didn’t have such a filtration system,” Calascibetta said.

Calascibetta said if you think you have a dental emergency, you should still reach out to a dentist.

“Teeth don’t care about what’s going on with the pandemic. If you have a toothache, if you’re having infections and swelling, you’ve got to see a dentist,” Calascibetta said.

Most dentistry facilities are not open yet but a select number of offices are open for emergency visits.

