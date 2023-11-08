Democrats now control most of Monroe County government

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democrats won 16 out of the 29 seats in the Monroe County Legislature Tuesday.

The performance handed the party a solid majority that will give Democrats almost complete power over Monroe County government.

Two years ago the Democrats had picked up a one-seat majority in the legislature but failed to gain control after Sabrina LaMar, a Democrat, announced she would caucus with the Republicans in exchange for the role of president.

LaMar’s primary loss earlier this year coupled with the addition of 2 seats guarantee Democratic control of the legislature – a shift that will empower Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, a Democrat, who won reelection Tuesday.

Of note, in Irondequoit, Dr. Joe Carbone, a Republican, lost to Dave Long, a Democrat in the legislature’s 16th District.

The race was a rematch between the two men with Long having defeated Carbone in 2021.

Prior to that loss, Carbone had served in the legislature since 2013 and served as its president for 5 years.