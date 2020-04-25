Demand for masks high at Homesteads for Hope mask sale

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — With the governor asking everyone to wear masks, demand for the face coverings has never been higher in New York State. Homesteads for Hope, is one local farm that saw this demand first hand. A line of cars looped around the perimeter of the farm on Saturday, as people waited to pick up masks.

Check out this line of cars waiting to pick up masks outside of @Homesteads4Hope farm. Today marked the second day of in person sales and they’ll be selling masks again this Wednesday. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/tZfIsKeVYx — Sabrina Maggiore (@sabri_maggiore) April 25, 2020

“We sold out over a hundred masks in about 20 minutes, and we had a line going all the way down the street. So we knew that people needed them and they wanted to buy in bulk. We wanted to be a able to support the community as best we can,” said Jenny Rae Brongo, the founder of Homestead for hope.

The community farm is a non-profit organization that normally works to promote sustainable lifestyles. It offers programming for youth of all abilities that aims to teach socialization and work skills.

Masks are not typically, the item you’d expect to see selling out on the farm, but the disruption caused by social distancing has forced this nonprofit to get crafty.

“We had to just make a decision and be creative. A lot of nonprofits are doing their best but unfortunately this is very difficult when you can’t do services one on one and face to face,” said Brongo.

That’s why Melissa Burke decided to step up and volunteer her time to make masks. Her family’s been involved with programming at the community farm for a while. Nowadays, Burke said she spends most of her time sewing. The money made from the masks will, be donated to the farm.

“During the week, luckily my boys are old enough and capable of helping with the chores around the house. They’re making dinner so I can focus my time on making masks,” said Burke.

Saturday marked the second day of the in person sale at the farm. Around 150 cars, rolled through the parking lot to pick up masks. Demand hasn’t slowed down, so Burke said she’s roping in her mother to help fill the need.

“She is shipping masks up here for us. She’s busy sewing down in Florida. So Wednesday I know I’ll have at least another 150 masks from her,” said Burke.

The farm has sold over 600 masks so far. They will be selling masks at their location on Manitou road every Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to noon. You can preorder masks on the Homestead for Hope website.