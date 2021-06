WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Seneca County Health Department and Del Lago Resort and Casino are partnering up for a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Del Lago Ballroom.

Anyone who receives their Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine of first shot of the Moderna vaccine will get $20 in free slot play or one regular combo No. 1 at Farmers Market Express.

Walk in appointments are welcome.