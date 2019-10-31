Defense calls witnesses in Xerox robbery-homicide trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The defense took over on Thursday in the high profile 2003 Xerox robbery and murder trial. Richard Wilbern is accused of robbing the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster and shooting and killing Raymond Batzel in the process. Wilbern was arrested in 2016- 13 years after the robbery-homicide happened.

Wilbern’s past came into play as the defense began calling its witnesses. First on the stand was Wilbern’s cousin who said she’s close with him.

Surveillance photos from the day of the robbery were shown. Wilbern’s cousin testified the person in the photos isn’t Wilbern. She said Wilbern has a different hair length, face shape, and jawline than the person in the photos.

Wilbern’s former co-worker also testified. He said he worked with him every day but didn’t recognize the person in the photos as Wilbern. Wilbern worked at Xerox back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was fired from for excessive absences. He later sued Xerox for racial discrimination.

Wilbern’s former co-worker also testified that Wilbern was vocal about his feelings that he was unfairly passed over for a promotion. He also said Wilbern never threatened to get even with Xerox.