Decomposed body found on Lakeview Park

A decomposed body was found in a detached garage in the back on a property on Lakeview Park.

Police say the house is currently vacant. The landlords are renovating the home and that’s what led to the discovery of the body.

It was a landlord that made the discovery around 4:30 Saturday afternoon and immediately called the police.

The landlord found the body in a garage detached from the main house.

Police say the body is so decomposed they couldn’t determine gender or cause of death.

They say the body was in the garage for at least a couple days. At this time, police are treating the death as a suspicious unattended death.

“The individual was found in the garage in the back of the house, as of right now, like I said, we’re treating it as a suspicious unattended death. Therefore, we’re just making sure we cover every base and we’ll treat it as worst case scenario until we can say for sure that it’s not worse case,” said Captain Frank Umbrino with the Rochester Police.

Neighbors in the area are also worried about the lack of information regarding this body.

“I ride my bike here late at night and now I’m going to be a little suspicious about riding around this is a little suspicious because nobody knows what’s going on and it’s unexpected,” said Audrey Carl, Lakeview park resident.

At this time police will need to wait for the medical examiner to help shed light on exactly how long the body has been in the garage, the cause of death and of course the identity of the victim if that’s possible.