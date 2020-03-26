Deaths from coronavirus in NYS rises to 385; up 100 in a day

1  of  2
Now more than 37K COVID-19 cases in NY, nearly 400 deaths, more than 5K hospitalizations
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily coronavirus update, Governor Andrew Cuomo focused again on New York getting ventilators to those in need, and on the number of people being tested.

On Thursday, Cuomo said ventilators were a priority, as most coronavirus patients who are in the ICU are on a ventilator for 11 to 20 days on average. He said they are looking into ways to possibly split the ventilator to allow two people to use it, among other solutions. The Governor also said they are working to move some patients who are in downstate hospitals to hospitals in Upstate New York to help shift the load.

The Governor said that he is also looking at having at least one 1,000+ overflow facility in each of these counties:

  • Brooklyn
  • Bronx
  • Manhattan
  • Nassau
  • Queens
  • Rockland
  • Staten Island
  • Suffolk
  • Westchester

Cuomo did have some unfortunate news to share during Thursday’s press conference. As of Thursday morning, 385 New Yorkers had died from coronavirus. That is up 100 people from Wednesday.

The number of those being tested for COVID-19 continues to rise in New York State. On Wednesday, 18,650 people were tested, bringing the total to 122,104. The number of positive cases of coronavirus is 37,258 in the state, which is up almost 6,500 cases from the previous day.

