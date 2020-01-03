Death of Iranian military leader celebrated in front of Buffalo City Hall

(WIVB) — Tensions are high in the Middle East after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general in an airstrike.

The attack follows violent anti-American protests at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Qassem Soleimani, 62, led a special forces unit of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard. Six others were killed in the strike near Baghdad’s international airport.

After the news broke late Thursday night, people convened outside of Buffalo’s City Hall to celebrate.

Dozens of people could be seen with both U.S. and Iraqi flags, and the sounds of honking car horns and screaming were prevalent.

A person who purported to speak for Buffalo’s Iraqi community said the gathering was both in response to the Baghdad protests and the airstrike that killed Soleimani.

Iranian leaders say a crushing revenge will be taken for what they call Soleimani’s unjust assassination.