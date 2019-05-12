News

Deadly rollover crash in Erie County

Police said six people were inside the vehicle.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) - One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash before dawn in West Seneca. Six people were in the vehicle.

Police said the rollover happened at the intersection of Langner and Fisher roads. Officers arrived on the scene on Sunday just before 5:30 a.m. 

The identity of the person who was pronounced dead at the scene was not immediately available.

The five other occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

