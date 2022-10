A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash on Route 104 in Parma Sunday morning.

Deputies say the driver was killed in the single car crash. No one else was in the vehicle,

Traffic is open in both directions on Route 104. Please use caution if driving in the area as deputies are still on scene until the vehicle can be removed.

