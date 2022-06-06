GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division found a dead body in a gravel parking lot behind Geneva General Hospital on Sunday night at around 7 p.m.

Officers have determined the death to be suspicious due to the location and placement of the body.

Police say the body is that of a white male in his mid 40’s, and is a resident of Seneca county. The name of the male is being withheld due to an on-going investigation.

New York State police are assisting in the investigation.

Check back for later updates as we monitor this developing story.