D&C columnist David Andreatta named editor of CITY Newspaper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local award-winning journalist David Andreatta has been named the new editor of CITY Newspaper.

CITY, a subsidiary of WXXI, made the announcement Wednesday morning. Andreatta will succeed CITY co-founder Mary Anna Towler, who is retiring,.

“We are proud to have David join the talented and committed staff at CITY Newspaper to help preserve and expand independent local journalism in the Rochester area,” said WXXI President Norm Silverstein in a press release. “We look forward to enhanced coverage of arts and culture, neighborhoods, and important issues facing our community, such as the need for education reform,” he said.

WXXI officials say Andreatta will lead a team of journalists and be responsible for the content management and growth of CITY Newspaper, including the weekly printed version, as well as its digital products, publications, portfolio, and special events.

“For nearly 50 years, CITY Newspaper has provided smart, courageous, and colorful coverage of our community and beyond. I’m thrilled to join its team of talented journalists and look forward to working with them and WXXI to build upon CITY’s long tradition of telling the stories of greater Rochester that so often go overlooked,” Andreatta said in a press release.

CITY, founded in 1971 as an alternative news weekly, was acquired by WCCI on May 1, 2019.