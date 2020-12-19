DC bans indoor-dining beginning December 23

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Starting December 23, Washington, D.C. indoor-dining will be shut down until next year, Mayor Bowser announced.

This temporary ban comes after rising COVID-19 restrictions in the District and concerns of holiday social gathering. The pause will last until January 15 at 5 a.m.

The mayor’s office also announced other restrictions such as:

– Non-essential businesses must telework

– Museums will close

– Libraries will close indoor service

– The Department of Recreation may only offer reservations for individual and fitness room sessions

– The D.C. Circulator National Mall route is suspended

Before the announcement, we reported that the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington sent a letter warning restaurants to prepare.

The letter suggested restaurants to take the time this weekend to plan to convert indoor dining into fully to-go and delivery options, and assess indoor reservations that may need to be re-routed.

Additionally, the Order extends the state of emergency and public health emergency for Washington, DC through March 31, 2021.