(WWTI) — As we prepare to “spring forward” and set to clocks ahead for Daylight Saving this weekend, AAA is warning of drowsy driving risks.

AAA said that losing an hour of sleep and the change in daylight hours means that motorists may potentially experience drowsy driving and added distractions behind the wheel as children and pedestrians take advantage of more daylight.

“While many people are looking forward to the end of winter, few realize the added dangers that can come as a result of a time change, especially when behind the wheel,” AAA Western and Central New York Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey said in a press release. “This hour change can disturb sleep patterns, perhaps even resulting in drowsy driving.”

The agency offered several precautionary tips to ensure motorists are safe on the roads as daylight increases.

AAA said that drowsy driving is a significant traffic issue and urged all to not be asleep at the wheel.

According to AAA Foundation research, drivers who have slept for less than five hours have a crash risk comparable to someone driving drunk. Those who miss one to two hours of sleep can also nearly double their risk for a crash.

Symptoms of drowsy driving can include having trouble keeping eyes open, drifting from your lane and not being able to recall the last few miles.

To prevent any incidents during the Daylight Saving period, AAA recommended that drivers:

Not rely on their bodies for warning signs of drowsiness, instead prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before driving

Travel at times of the day when they are normally awak

Avoid heavy foods

Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impariments

Additionally, AAA emphasized slow down and move over laws as tired drivers are not as focused. First responders, construction workers and people stranded on the side of the road are more vulnerable to drivers not paying attention.

Drivers are urged to remain alert, keep an eye out for cars on the side of the road and slow down and move over one lane if possible for stopped vehicles.

AAA reiterated that as we welcome more daylight in the evening, many will take advantage by becoming active outdoors. This will create new risks involving distracted drivers and pedestrians.

AAA recommended the following for pedestrians:

Dress in reflective clothing and cross at intersections or crosswalks

Look both ways when crossing the street

Do not jaywalk or cross between parked cars

Avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks

If walking on roads with no sidewalks, walk facing traffic

Daylight Saving will take place at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022.