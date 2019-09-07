“Day of Excellence” recognizes Black trans community during Roc Black Pride Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Black Pride week kicked off this week with a variety of events.

The weeklong festival is used to celebrate, empower and inspire the black and LGBTQ community in Rochester. Friday night’s event was called “Day of Excellence.” The event was used to honor the work and contribution of the black-trans community.

“Its important to our history, we finally coming together as a community and let them know there won’t be no fighting, there won’t be no cutting, we are just gay people trying to be loved and we have to do this to stick together,” said Honoree Miss Rickey Snowden.

Black pride week runs through Sunday.