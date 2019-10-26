Day of Dignity for local Islamic community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Islamic Relief USA, in conjunction with the Rochester-based Barakah Muslim Charity, held its annual Day of Dignity on Saturday to help those who are from low-income households or are homeless have access to essential supplies needed on a day-to-day basis.

The event took place at Barakah Muslim Charity headquarters on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester.

Items collected at the event included: winter coats, hygiene kits, health tests, school supplies, and meals.

To learn more about Islamic Relief USA click here.