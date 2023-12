ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is day eight of the fifth annual City of Rochester Roc Holiday Village!

Roc Holiday Village opened December 1 and runs for 17 days until December 23 at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in downtown Rochester.

Alongside the usual daily activities, today’s events included an I Spy Scavenger Hunt, a Genesee Figure Skating Club Performance, a Kwanzaa Celebration, crafts for kids, and more.

All of the Cozy Winter Igloos and Story Time events are sold out.