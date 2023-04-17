(WPHL/WROC) — David’s Bridal has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This comes just days after David’s Bridal, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the United States, planned to cut at least 9,000 positions across the United States.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based brand employs over 11,000 employees.

Although the company is looking to sell the business, stores will remain open and brides will be able to purchase dresses without any disruptions. The company’s online platforms will remain available and accessible to customers.

James Marcum, the CEO of David’s Bridal, said that the company is determined to stay focused on the future and its customers.

“We are grateful to the seven decades of brides and customers who have trusted us with the most special events of their lives, as well as to the dedicated associates and valued partners who make our customers’ dreams come true,” Marcum said in a statement. “We remain as committed as ever to providing excellent service, delivering for our brides and customers, and being part of magical moments.”

Currently, in the Rochester area, the only David’s Bridal location is in South Town Plaza on West Henrietta Road.

David’s Bridal previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but was able to get out of debt and continue the business.

This is a developing story and will be updated.