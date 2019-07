BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Batavia will make a special presentation of the “Key to the City” on Tuesday to Army Staff Sergeant David Bellavia.

Bellavia was presented with the Medal of Honor, our country’s highest military award for valor, on June 25.

The award was earned through Bellavia’s heroic actions during the second Battle of Fallujah in November 2004, as part of and Operation Phantom Fury.