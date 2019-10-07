David Bellavia throws out first pitch at Nationals Game

OCTOBER PRECIPITATION: 0.79" SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:43 PM

We've got a breezy afternoon! Winds gusts pushed 20-30 mph at times today and it's still moving at about 15 mph out of the southwest. It has allowed temperatures to climb into the mid 70s for many making for what has been a pretty decent day. Besides a few light rain showers this morning, much of the day has been dry and we'll remain that way through sunset. A large swath of rain is approaching from the southwest that will ride up along a frontal boundary and bring rain showers this evening and overnight. The axis of this frontal boundary is from the Southern Tier through the Finger Lakes and into the North Country. This axis is where much of the rain will fall overnight into early Monday morning. Downpours are expected from about Midnight through 8 AM with the Finger Lakes expecting something near an inch of rain by Monday at noon. Lesser amounts are expected as you move further north and west. Rochester will likely only see a half inch or less with just a few drops in far western Orleans and Genesee Counties. These areas will be on the western side of this rain band and will not see much at all when it comes to showers. The Finger Lakes could see some ponding on roads and low lying areas to start Monday morning.