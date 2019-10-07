David Bellavia throws out first pitch at Nationals Game

Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia threw out the ceremonial first pitch Sunday before the Washington Nationals game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The tribute at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. took place during game three of the 2019 National League Division series.
It included a video presentation about Bellavia and his service to the country.
Shortly after receiving the Medal of Honor on June 25th, Bellavia threw out the first pitch at the Mets/Yankees game July 4th. Bellavia, a native of Western New York, is the only living Iraq war veteran to receive the country’s highest military honor.