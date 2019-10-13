David Bellavia receives key to the city of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–War hero David Bellavia continues to carve out his own legacy. After receiving the medal of honor, he’s adding another award to the list.

Bellavia was handed a key to Niagara Falls Saturday, during a ceremony inside Rapids Theater. The ceremony kicked off Bellavia’s fundraiser for a new non-profit organization called the Deuce Deuce Relief Fund.

The fund benefits soldiers from Bellavia’s prior task force in Iraq.

Over the last few months Bellavia said he’s been busy giving speeches around the country and that it feels good to be back closer to home.

When asked whether or not he will run for congress to fill Chris Collin’s seat, Bellavia said he’s made his decision.



“I want to talk to all the people and the party first, but again I’m just here to say thank you and how appreciative I am of this support,” Bellavia said.