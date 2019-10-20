David Bellavia not seeking Congressional run, say Republican leaders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — David Bellavia, the Medal of Honor recipient who was on the fence about running for New York’s open 27th Congressional District seat, has chosen to stay out, as confirmed by WIVB’s Dave Greber after speaking with Republican leaders.

Bellavia was awarded for his heroism during the Iraq War and long considered a career in politics.

There remain four declared candidates in that race: Republicans Chris Jacobs, Rob Ortt and Beth Parlato, and Democrat Nate McMurray.

The seat is currently open after Chris Collins resigned before his guilty plea in an insider trading case. A special election has not yet been announced.