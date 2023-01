ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dave Matthews Band will be performing at Darien Lake this upcoming summer.

As a part of their 2023 tour, the band — known for hits such as “Crash Into Me” and “#41 — will be performing at the amphitheater on June 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

According to Darien Lake, tickets will be going on sale for the concert on February 17 at 10:00 a.m.

More information about concerts at Darien Lake can be found on the venue’s website.