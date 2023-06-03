ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The University of Rochester is investigating a data breach that people at the university say, “resulted from a software vulnerability in a product provided by a third-party transfer company” on June 2.

The cybersecurity attack has affected approximately 2,500 organizations worldwide.

“The University takes your privacy and the safeguarding of our data and systems extremely seriously and our University IT staff is working closely with the FBI and an outside data forensic firm to determine what information was compromised and what possible actions need to be taken,” the U of R said in a statement. “At this time, we believe faculty, staff, and students could be impacted, but we do not yet know the full scope of the impact to University community members or which personal data was accessed, as the investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as soon as available.”

Students, faculty and staff are urged to immediately take steps to protect their personal information, including using strong passwords, changing passwords, using two-factor or multi-factor authentication, as well as checking credit card and bank records.

Those who notice any suspicious activity are urged to contact your financial institution and credit monitoring agencies.