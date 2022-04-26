ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra is set to return to Frontier Field for a live concert experience on July 8.

DSO previously performed at Frontier Field each year from 2015 to 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic cause the annual trip to be canceled for the past two years.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 7 p.m., will go on sale Friday at redwingsbaseball.com. Tickets will also be available to purchase in person at the Frontier Field Ticket Office beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

General admission tickets are $35 in advance of $40 on the day of the show.

Officials say a limited number of luxury suites will be available. Packages start at $1,000 and include 16 tickets, 12 hot dogs, 12 hamburgers, two pizzas, and three packs of soda or water. Additional food and beverage options are available upon request.

Officials from the Rochester Red Wings say individual tickets for Club 3000 will available for $90 and will include a spot in Frontier Field’s largest party suite. The Club 3000 ticket will also include buffet-style food service, a private cash bar, and more.