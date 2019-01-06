Dark Chocolate added to permanent lineup of Oreos

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (KRON-TV) - New year, new (Oreo) flavor!

Say hello the new Dark Chocolate Oreo which is probably exactly what you're guessing -- a dark chocolate-flavored cream sandwiched between two classic Oreo chocolate wafers.

A company statement says the new cookie will "help fans embrace these colder, darker days," according to USA Today.

If you're second guessing these and worried about a time constraint, don't worry!

These are not limited edition Oreos.

That's right -- the new Dark Chocolate Oreos were added to the permanent lineup starting January 2.