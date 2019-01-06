News

Dark Chocolate added to permanent lineup of Oreos

SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (KRON-TV) - New year, new (Oreo) flavor! 

Say hello the new Dark Chocolate Oreo which is probably exactly what you're guessing -- a dark chocolate-flavored cream sandwiched between two classic Oreo chocolate wafers. 

A company statement says the new cookie will "help fans embrace these colder, darker days," according to USA Today. 

If you're second guessing these and worried about a time constraint, don't worry! 

These are not limited edition Oreos. 

That's right -- the new Dark Chocolate Oreos were added to the permanent lineup starting January 2.

