Dark Chocolate added to permanent lineup of Oreos
SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (KRON-TV) - New year, new (Oreo) flavor!
Say hello the new Dark Chocolate Oreo which is probably exactly what you're guessing -- a dark chocolate-flavored cream sandwiched between two classic Oreo chocolate wafers.
A company statement says the new cookie will "help fans embrace these colder, darker days," according to USA Today.
If you're second guessing these and worried about a time constraint, don't worry!
These are not limited edition Oreos.
That's right -- the new Dark Chocolate Oreos were added to the permanent lineup starting January 2.
