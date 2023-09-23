ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) – State lawmakers, mental health advocates and community activists will honor Daniel prude Saturday in Rochester and highlight legislation they hope to pass in Albany this year.

Daniel Prude’s death in March 2020– highlighted the need for more mental health support, especially when people are in crisis as Prude was when Rochester police restrained him –leading to his death three years ago.

On Daniel’s Day people across the state will spread awareness of mental health and continue the fight to pass Daniel’s Law.

If passed, the law would allow those who are trained in mental health services to respond in emergencies to a crisis rather than armed police.

Senator Samra Brouk has been fighting for this bill since February 2021 and will continue the fight during the upcoming legislative session.

Brouk is scheduled to attend Saturday’s event in Rochester discussing mental health, the bill, and the importance of its passage.

Daniel’s older brother Joe says he was an awesome person and refuses to let those positive thoughts go. “That man was in my eyes superb and they took that from me and I’ll never let them forget that…under no circumstances I’ll never let them forget what they did to me,” says Prude.

Shay Herbert who is an organizer with New York civil liberties union says she’s hopeful and inspired by the progression and impact the community has made.

“Like can we really introduce a bill for something that happened in our backyard in little Rochester to the state up in albany? and we have. We have a bill, we have something going into session year after year, we have a task force. At first it was scary and seemed like a big fight but now it just feels very doable,” says Herbert.

This event will be held on Jefferson and McCree from 4PM to 7PM.