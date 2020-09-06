Watch live: Protesters march in Rochester Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of protesters are marching through Rochester Saturday night, demonstrating for justice for Daniel Prude and in favor of major reforms to the Rochester Police Department.

Activists gathered on Jefferson Street close to 6pm Saturday evening. Later in the night, many protesters on bicycles began leading a march.

Saturday’s march marks the fourth straight night Rochester has seen demonstrations since activists brought to light the death of Daniel Prude. The protest comes on the heels of a Friday night which saw 11 people arrested and 3 officers injured.

Attorney General Letitia James announced Saturday. her office would empanel a grand jury as part of her investigation into Prude’s death. Adam Bello (D), the Monroe County Executive, called the move “an important first step” in getting answers.

Lovely A. Warren, the Mayor of Rochester, also praised the move, thanking Attorney General James in a statement, the first public comment made by the Rochester mayor since Thursday.

