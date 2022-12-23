ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the high winds associated with a dangerous winter storm have started to pick up, we’re already starting to hear reports of power outages.

National Grid is reporting 6000 customers are without power in Monroe County, mostly in the Scottsville/Caledonia area. The utility has another 3300 in Orleans and 600 in Livingston County. Genesee County has about 2400.

RG&E is reporting just over 8800 in Monroe County, mostly in Parma, Greece, Gates and Hilton. There are just under 200 in Ontario County.

If you’re a Rochester Gas and Electric customer, click here for the latest outage numbers and expected restoration times.

If you’re in the National Grid service area, you can check here.

This storm is extremely challenging if you’re without power as temperatures plunge to below zero with wind chills and remain frigid through Christmas.