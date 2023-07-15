ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dalton Kincaid, the tight end for the Buffalo Bills, attended a charity meet and greet for local fans on Saturday at Van Bortel Ford in East Rochester.

The rookie tight end helped raise funds for Camp Puzzle Peace, an organization that supports families experiencing autism. The proceeds will help kids and their families attend the ADK Family Camp later this summer.

Kincaid has worked with organizations like Camp Puzzle Peace in the past and they hold a special place in his heart.

“When I was originally in college, we worked with a foundation that worked with kids with autism,” said Kincaid. “For me, it’s something near and dear that I’ve been doing for a while. Growing up, I was able to go to summer camp. I was able to go to the same one my Dad went to as a kid. Being outside and experiencing a camp environment is something that I love to do. So being able to provide that opportunity for some people is something I’m excited to do.”

For the Bills tight end, the meet and greet was an opportunity to return the favor as he once that kid who asked his favorite athlete for an autograph.

“Just knowing that I was a kid going to these events and wanting to meet these awesome athletes and role models,” said Kincaid. “It definitely makes me want to set a good example for them and be who I wanted people to be when I was in their position.”

The meet and greet took place from 1pm-5pm and was a chance for Kincaid to interact with the enthusiastic Bills Mafia fanbase.

“Utah was a very passionate fanbase and Bills Mafia they’re known,” said Kincaid. “I’m very excited to be supported by such a great fanbase and just passionate people.”

Camp Puzzle Peace provides family experiences through the ADK Family Camp, Community Connections, and the Autism Nature Trail.

For more information about Camp Puzzle Peace, visit www.camppuzzlepeace.org.