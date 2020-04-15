1  of  75
Dade presents revised RCSD budget to board

News
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade presented a revised budget to the board of education Tuesday night. With Albany taking a wallop paying for the coronavirus pandemic, needed state aide won’t be coming to the district next year, and other costs while the RCSD is closed are climbing. They now need to balance out over $87 million dollars for next school year. 

“In addition to the $61 million I articulated in March, we have an additional 26.6 million dollar deficit,” says Dade.

That $26.6 Million originated from an $8.0 million fund balance, $1.1 million spin up payback for this year’s loan, and $17.5 million lacking in state aide for next year.

Reductions to balance the budget would be through two school closures, a re-configuration, cutting funding at East High, and other adjustments across the district. 

The proposed reductions are coming from the following areas:

  • $9.5 million in school closures or reconfiguring. School number 20, and school number 43 would be closed, and school number 3 would be turned into a middle school
  • $6 million in East High reductions
  • $5 million in cash capital City Council amendment
  • $600,000 from central office
  • A $5.5 charter school tuition rate adjustment, all totaling 26.6 million dollars. 

In addition, there are 341 staff positions on the line, with 280 of them teachers. “We do hope that the vast majority of the 280 reductions would be captured with attrition,” says Dade. He adds on average, 250 teacher retire or resign annually. Those cuts could be effective July 1.

“During tough times, we have to look at all pieces of the equation,” says Dade. The board will decide if they are going to vote on the revised draft budget this Thursday.

