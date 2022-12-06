ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last Tuesday, Daniel Greathouse says his daughter Katura told school officials about a gun at Dr. Alice Holloway Young Middle School.

As a result, two 13-year-old boys were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon on November 29.

But Katura hasn’t been back to school, since. Other students have been threatening her. Greathouse immediately requested a transfer but says it doesn’t seem to be a priority for the district.

“I hate seeing her being out of school or her getting threats, ” he said. Greathouse told News 8 other kids threatened to jump her and even kill her because she spoke out. “It could have been a whole different situation where people got shot up and then you would have wished you said something.”

We reached out to the district for comment but did not hear back as of Tuesday evening. The middle school dad said he was told earlier in the day that the process takes time and that he would have to wait. Greathouse says his daughter wants to be in school and both he and her mom are concerned about her falling behind.

He says he feels like his daughter is being punished for doing the right thing. “Its school you should say something if its something that’s putting you in danger or your classmates in danger.” He says, “You’re supposed to say something.” Greathouse says his daughter has been working on assignments at home but says its not the same as being in school.