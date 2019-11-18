Da Vinci, Notre Dame inspire Genesee Valley Orchestra and Chorus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Valley Orchestra and Chorus will present a new concert entitled “Construct” this Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester.

GVOC Board President Lynn Duffy and Music Director Dr. Christopher Petit discussed what audiences will hear at the concert and the inspiration behind the music Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“This year GVOC has a theme of relating music to other visual arts,” explained Dr. Petit. “So to kick the season off, we have a really cool program about the relationship of music and architecture and proportion. So we’ll feature some of Bach’s Mass in B minor that has an architecture to it, not only just how the music is written, but also from movement to movement. You climb up a mountain and back down. And also our orchestra will play a Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, which is an example of the perfect golden ratio in music.”

The concert will also feature a special premiere. “We’re really excited to premiere Cecilia McDowall,” said Duffy. “She’s a female British composer and it’s ‘The Da Vinci Requiem.’ It was commissioned by the Wimbleton Choral Society originally, and this is the U.S. premiere of the work and we’re really excited to premiere it here.”

Tragedy, in part, served at the motivation for this particular concert. “The genesis actually was the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral last year,” said Dr. Petit. “It inspired in people an appreciation for great art and so I wanted to do something about the relationship between music and architecture and we will have a couple of pieces on our program that may have been performed in that Cathedral.”

The music can be challenging, but Duffy said that is a point of pride for GVOC. “I really hope that they take away that Genesee Valley Orchestra and Chorus really pushes ourselves as a community group and we bring really special moments to Rochester. We hope that a lot of people come out and witness it. Again, having a premiere of a work is amazing. And then all of the ways the music ties together under Chris’s direction is really just a special thing.”

You can get your tickets for “Construct” on the night of the show, or ahead of time by calling (585) 223-9006 or visiting the GVOC website.