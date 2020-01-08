DA Sandra Doorley: new discovery laws may be ‘unrealistic’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Under the recent New York State criminal justice reforms, prosecutors now only have 15 days to turn over all evidence for a case. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said although it’s still early in the process, some of her concerns are coming to light.

Discovery includes all paperwork, reports, and materials tested in connection to a case. Before the new law, prosecutors had 45 days after arraignment to turn all of that over to the defense, now they only have 15 days.

Doorley said this not only affects her office but also law enforcement agencies and labs. The changes were made to help defense attorneys get everything they need as early as possible. Doorley said she agrees there’s room for improvement, but these expectations may be unrealistic.

“We’ve always had an open discovery policy here in Monroe County. We’ve been very transparent about giving everything over to the defense as soon as possible. I think there were issues in other counties where they did trial by ambush and they would give over things at the last minute and I think the discovery statute is a result of that practice but I can say that wasn’t the practice here,” said Doorley.

There’s also a new requirement to turn over grand jury minutes to the defense sooner. Doorley said she’s already had situations where witnesses don’t want to testify in a grand jury because they don’t want the defendant to know where they live and what they said in testimony. She said she has concerns with getting witnesses to cooperate at all.