DA opposes parole for convicted Watkins Glen killer

(WETM)– On March 9, 2001, Joshua Horein, of Watkins Glen, pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree, for the August, 2000 brutal murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway, also of Watkins Glen.

On April 6, 2001, Horein was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison, and is currently being housed at Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, New York.

Horein, who at the time of the crime was 16 years old, is now 35 years old.

Horein is scheduled for his first parole hearing in October, 2019. The Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office is urging anyone willing to do so to write a letter to the NYS Department of Parole, opposing the release of Horein from state prison.

The letters can be dropped off at the DA’s Office, or mailed to 105 9th Street, Unit 26, Watkins Glen, N.Y. 14891. Letters can also be emailed to kplyter@co.schuyler.ny.us

The District Attorney’s Office will be compiling these letters to submit to the NYS Parole Board by August 10, 2019.