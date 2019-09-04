Cyclocross takes riders off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2019 Rochester Cyclocross will be held this Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester.

Race Director Shana Lydon discussed what makes the Cyclocross such a unique and exciting event Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Much like the Criterium that we produced earlier this year, this is a sort of off road version of it,” said Lydon. “It’s a mixture of road racing, mountain biking, and a little bit of track and field…steeplechase, some running, there’s stairs, and obstacles, all sorts of stuff. It’s really fun to watch.”

It’s free to attend and there will be racing all day Saturday and Sunday. “Depending on the ability level, races range from a half an hour all the way up to the men’s pro races, which are significantly longer,” Lydon said. “The elite women and men are the last races of the day and so they’re the real ones to watch to actually see how it’s really done seeing people ride over obstacles, over barriers, ride up stairs, which is pretty amazing. There’s some really great trails in the park that they have to navigate around, and it’s amazing to see the speed.”

Lydon said elite riders from places as far as Belgium, Switzerland, France, and Denmark will be in Rochester to compete. “What’s exciting about Cyclocross is anybody can get out there and try it because all you really need is a mountain bike. So there’s a very big community feel, and once the start happens, everybody’s out there just having fun on their bike.”

For more information, visit the Rochester Cycylocross website.