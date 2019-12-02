Cyber Monday: Shopping online safety tips

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cyber Monday gives you a chance to shop for online deals if you missed Black Friday. But there are a few things you should know before you click buy.

“They are expecting sales to go up by a pretty large precentage this year,” said Sean Phillips, Business Intelligence GreyCastle Security. “Roughly 40 percent of people will be purchasing their products on Amazon which leaves about 60 pecent between the other big reatailers.”

Nadine General is one of those people who will be skipping the lines and using her computer.

“That’s where I will be doing the majority of my holiday shopping this year,” said General.

Shopping online is convenient but it can be risky. General says she doesn’t have any concerns. Phillips says anyone who makes a purchase online should be concerned.

“Anytime you are using your information on the Internet and you are creating an account, you are giving that information to a website that information is typically stored somewhere,” said Phillips.

Hackers can get to your information. To protect yourself Phillips suggests the following.

Shop on familiar websites. Look for the lock to the left of the web address. That means it’s a secured website. Also check out as a guest when making a purchase. The less information you give the better.

Also when it comes to paying for your purchase Phillips says there is one thing you should never do.

“Don’t use your debit card at all,” said Phillips. “Use your credit card. Because in that case it’s not your money. The credit card is fronting the money on your behalf. “

If you don’t have a credit card Phillips says buying a prepaid gift card is another way you can keep your information and bank accounts safe.