Cyber hack of the century: what a local cybersecurity expert is saying

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s being called the “cyber hack of the century” by those in the know. The TSA and banks are on high alert after a network monitoring company was said to be infiltrated by foreign agents. The hack has the potential to cause a ripple effect across the nation.

“Cyberwarfare is real,” says Rochester-based cyber security consultant Paul Robinson.

In March, Robinson says “adversaries” hacked into the Solar Winds software company in Texas. The company works with network monitoring nationally, and the attack has the potential to interrupt all things data-related from high-level places.

“…And expose a lot of organizations, government, Fortune 500,” says Robinson, adding in regular and mid-size businesses. Robinson says for years, cybersecurity experts have been concerned about attacks just like this. “This is not the first major attack or breach that has taken place,” he says.

Robinson says the cyber world has a direct effect on the real world. “If something is attacked, and our lights go out, especially in the region, it’s cold. We can’t afford to have heat go out, lights go out, or downed access to ATM’s or things like that.”

Robinson says mindfulness is the most important thing at this point, and control what you can. “I would say a password refresh for all of your accounts, bank accounts, if you’re paying bills online, things of that nature.”

Robinson doesn’t want to ring the alarm bells too loud but is advising all to read more up on this hack, and act.

“It’s good not to be surprised,” he said. “I always say I don’t like surprises.”