ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While tensions continue to escalate over in Ukraine, the state is keeping a close eye for potential cyber attacks.

Paul Robinson with IGI Cybersecurity, says we face risks every time we leave the house. The same goes for the virtual world, but sometimes, the threat level goes up.

“There is a real threat to the nation right now,” he said.

Tensions are escalating in the European region, and the western world is taking sanction options. These could be faced with retaliation in the form of cyber attacks. Meaning, hackers gain access to information within an organization, halting their entire operation.

It’s not the first time the U.S has been on high alert.

“Before COVID we almost went into World War Three, with Iran and there was definite heightened tensions between us,” he said.

Governor Kathy Hochul is boosting preparedness, should any cyber attacks occur amid these tensions. An attack could potentially affect your local health care system, bank, or municipality.

“If a health care entity is disrupted by a cyber attack and there’s no access to medicines or no access to connective devices to help people in an acute state, that’s huge,” he said.

But it’s important to not be too anxious. Robinson says, organizations should have systems in place to protect themselves.

What you can do, is be careful with your information, and have contingency plans.

“Think about two weeks without power or internet. Especially in Western New York where it’s freezing cold. These are the things that can be impacted in our general lives.”

Gov. Hochul has set aside $62 million dollars in her budget proposal, for cybersecurity protections